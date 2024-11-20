Miss Universe 2024: ‘This Is What It Means For Dreams To Come True’ – Chidimma Adetshina

After her remarkable performance at the 73rd Miss Universe competition in Mexico, Nigeria’s representative, Chidimma Adetshina, has expressed immense pride and joy.

Reflecting on the experience, she described it as the ultimate realization of her dreams.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chidimma thanked her fans, particularly Nigerians and Africans, for their unwavering support throughout her journey.

She acknowledged the significance of their belief in her, emphasizing how it played a key role in her success.

Chidimma also extended gratitude to her core supporters for their encouragement and blessings during her path to the global stage.

Although Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024, Chidimma’s achievement as the first runner-up marks a historic moment for Nigeria and Africa in the pageant’s history.

In her post, Chidimma wrote: “I came, I saw, and I shook the universe. Returning home as Miss Universe First Runner-Up and Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, I’m filled with immense gratitude for Nigeria and Africa for believing in me and helping me reclaim my dreams.

“This is what it truly means for dreams to come true. A heartfelt thank you to Silverbird Group, Chichi Nation, and everyone who has supported me on this incredible journey. Your recognition means the world. God bless you all.”