Shettima Presides Over 145th NEC Meeting, Economic Issues Take Center Stage

Vice President Kashim Shettima is presiding over the 145th meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which began with the national anthem, saw Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, the council’s newest member, leading the opening prayer.

State governors, deputy governors, and members of President Bola Tinubu’s economic team are in attendance to deliberate on critical economic issues, including matters surrounding the 2025 fiscal year.

This meeting comes weeks after NEC, led by Vice President Kashim Shettima, called for the withdrawal of Tax Reform Bill from the National Assembly.

The Council said this would give room for more consultation and consensus-building among key stakeholders.

The Council recommended this on Thursday, at the end of its 145th meeting, after a presentation by the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele.

According to a statement from Shettima’s spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha; “the Council called for more extensive consultation with stakeholders to align on the far-reaching impacts of the proposed tax reforms”.