10 Injured As Secondary School Students Clash In Ilorin

No fewer than ten students were reportedly injured following a violent clash between students of two secondary schools in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Monday.

The fracas involved students of Government High School and Government Day Secondary School, both located in the Adeta area of the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the fight broke out around 11 a.m. over a lingering disagreement.

A witness, who spoke with Daily Trust said, “More than ten students were wounded in the melee that threw the area into pandemonium. The issue started about two weeks ago and climaxed with the present situation suspected to be a reprisal attack.”

Some attributed the development to cultism and battle supremacy between the students.

The press secretary in the state Ministry of Education, Peter Amogbonjaye, disclosed on Wednesday that a statement would be released on the issue.

Police spokeswoman Toun Ejire-Adeyemi (DSP), confirmed the incident, adding that some of the suspects were arrested in batches during the police random intervention while the incident lasted.

She said an investigation was still ongoing to determine the cause of the fight.

At the time of filing this report, the state government and police are yet to release an official statement in respect to the school fight.