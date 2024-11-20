PDP Chieftain, Ulasi Reveals Tinubu’s Two Biggest Mistakes

A former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi, has stated that President Bola Tinubu‘s two biggest mistakes were the removal of petrol subsidy and the floating of naira.

Naija News reports that the PDP chieftain made this known in an interview with Arise News.

Ulasi said any criticism of Tinubu based on the petrol subsidy removal and floating of Naira was “justifiable because Nigerians are dying” due to those policies.

He said, “Getting up on his inauguration day to announce removal of petrol subsidy without a concomitant solution is part of the problems we are facing in this country. He created a problem that he cannot solve.

“Again, when he floated Naira, he also created a problem that he cannot solve. They (the problems) are self-inflicted. These two mistakes are the summary of Nigeria’s economic woes today.”

Speaking on the current government’s achievement, Ulasi said that despite the harsh economic realities in Nigeria, it is too early to assess Tinubu’s government within just one and half years in office.

Asked to speak on the right time Tinubu administration should be assessed, he said, “What I normally say is that once someone takes over, he has a justifiable reason to want to understudy. So, he needs at least one (additional) year at least to be able to understand what his predecessors did.”