Onanuga’s Response To Obasanjo’s Critisism Of Tinubu Administration Toxic – PDP Chieftain

Former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, Dan Ulasi, has slammed the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, over the response to the criticism of President Bola Tinubu‘s administration by former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

Naija News reported that Obasanjo, while speaking at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, accused the Nigerian government of becoming a failed state under the leadership of Tinubu and his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasanjo further alleged that the Nigerian judiciary had been swayed by political influence, contributing to a significant state capture.

In response, the presidency, through Onanuga, dismissed Obasanjo’s remarks as hypocritical and criticised him for a perceived lack of foresight during his time in office.

During an interview with ARISE NEWS on Wednesday, Ulasi asserted that the historical ties between Tinubu and Obasanjo, stemming from their respective roles as governor of Lagos State and president, remain relevant today.

Ulasi recalled the intense political struggles of over 20 years ago, highlighting the efforts made by the PDP government to wrest Lagos from Tinubu’s control.

The PDP chieftain expressed disappointment with Onanuga’s response to Obasanjo’s criticism, describing it as toxic and calling for more openness and accountability.

He said he would have expected the special adviser to the president on media and publicity to come out on television, “making a policy statement on behalf of the president” and answering questions from the public.

He added, “So, I can see a carryover of what happened some twenty-something years ago into the present dispensation, the comment of the presidency was toxic. Onanuga’s comment was so unfortunate. Fundamentally, I have to say that democracy, in itself, succeeds on a heavy basis of civility. If you check the past presidents of Nigeria you will probably regard Obasanjo as the best.

“No government in this country can be described as pro-civil rule in court processes. They have used the court when it is convenient to him and the courts in Nigeria have made themselves available to be used. It shouldn’t be a topic of discussion by anybody blaming one party or the other cause all of them have used the Nigerian judiciary.”