Obaseki Hails Edo Queens After Crashing Out Of Women’s Champions League

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has acknowledged the effort of the State’s women’s team and Nigeria Women’s Premier League champions, Edo Queens, following their semi-final match against Congo’s TP Mazembe.

While acknowledging the 3-1 defeat, Obaseki emphasized the team’s resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament.

In a statement released by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki remarked, “Although the outcome of the semi-final match was not what we hoped for, it was an engaging game that showcased the determination and spirit of our queens. They truly gave it their all on the field.”

Looking ahead, he noted, “We have reason to be optimistic as the girls prepare to face Egyptian Masar Women FC in the third-place playoff on Friday. Their journey to the semi-finals of this prestigious continental championship speaks volumes about their capabilities. With a bit of luck, we could have been vying for a place in the finals.”

Obaseki highlighted the talent within the team, saying, “I am proud of the progress the girls have made and the strength of our squad. Their performance has demonstrated significant potential for future success in the league. I firmly believe that we are on the right path, and I look forward to the day when we will lift the trophy.”