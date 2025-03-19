‘Get Yourself Together For A Short Reign, Your Actions Are Laughable’ – Edo PDP Tells Gov Okpebholo

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned Governor Monday Okpebholo over his determination to probe the previous administration led by Godwin Obaseki, especially on the transformation of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper.

In a statement signed and made available to Naija News on Wednesday (today) by the Publicity Secretary, Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare, the opposition camp said the incumbent governor must get himself together for his short stay in the Osadebey Avenue as governor and to responsibly serve the people of Edo State.

The PDP described as laughable a claim by Okpebholo that he could not access the Newspaper facility and that he met absent of staff when he visited the premises of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper.

“We read with utter amazement a comical press statement issued by Senator Monday Okpebholo, where he claimed that he wanted to probe the effort of the past administration of His Excellency, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in the transformation of the Nigerian Observer Newspaper.

“What was most laughable about the jaundiced statement is found in paragraph three, where he, as the Chief Executive Officer of Edo State and by implication, the landlord of the Nigerian Observer, claimed that he could not gain access to his own property and did not meet anyone at the establishment when he visited.

“It is indeed shocking and quite disappointing that Okpebholo still speaks like a stranger who is in the process of taking over a government that he was sworn into over four months ago.

“For Okpebholo’s enlightenment, on November 18, 2024, just four days after taking office, he issued an order directing the sack of all staff of the Nigerian Observer who were civil servants duly employed by the state government,” the PDP’s press release reads.

The opposition camp also urged Governor Okpebholo and the general public to refer to a Daily Post publication of November 19, 2024, with the headline, “Edo: Gov Okpebholo sacks Observer Newspaper’s workers.”

It said: “It is also alarming to hear that Okpebholo is confused as to where the sophisticated machines with which the Obaseki administration equipped the three Nigerian observer presses, which are capable of handling various types of printing, including newspapers, textbooks, laminated materials, and flex banners are kept when his Commissioner for Information, Paul Ohonbamu, the author of his recent jaundiced press statement, Fred Itua, General Manager, Sylvester Oboh and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication carried out a tour of this equipment and received same from the concessionaire, Fountain Brooks who operated the press on behalf of the government under Obaseki.

“Please refer to The Sun Nigeria under a story titled, “EDSG takes over full control of Observer Printing Press” published on February 07, 2025.

“A short video of the tour on the day they took custody of the equipment, aired by an online television station, TMC TV, is attached to this statement.

“Okpebholo will need to be briefed by his Commissioner for Information, Chief Press Secretary, General Manager of the Nigerian Observer, and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communication on whether they have sold the equipment they inspected and took custody of on that day.

“The foregoing however reveals the chaos within the Edo State government leadership, from the governor down to his cabinet members and staff.

“Or is it not baffling that a commissioner, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, the General Manager of the said newspaper and a Permanent Secretary could receive equipment on behalf of the government, yet, for some reason, the governor remains unaware and oblivious.

“Equally absurd is the fact that the governor ordered the sack of some employees of government on November 18, 2024, yet still expected them to be present when he visited the establishment.

“This once again reaffirms what we have been saying that Okpebholo is a politician out of his depth, which is evident in the failure of his government across various sectors, including security, public order and safety, revenue generation, the economy, education, and healthcare, among others.

“We call on Okpebholo to get his act together for the short period he will occupy Osadebey Avenue as governor and to responsibly serve the people of Edo State.”