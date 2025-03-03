Edo Not Kidnapping Capital, Insecurity Was Worse Under Obaseki – Okpebholo

Edo State government has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no moral right to tackle Governor Monday Okpebholo on insecurity.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Okpebholo, Fred Itua, said that under the PDP government of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, kidnappers abducted the party’s state chairman, Anthony Aziegbemi.

In a statement on Monday, Itua stated that under PDP, cultists reigned supreme in the state. He stated this while reacting to PDP’s statement that Edo, under Okpebholo, has turned to the kidnapping capital of Nigeria.

Naija News reported that Edo PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, accused Okpebholo of spending ₦750 million monthly security votes on serving godfathers.

According to the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, “If anyone should be silent on security matters, it is the PDP. Under the watch of the PDP, cultists took over Edo State, leaving over 100 people dead in a wave of attacks, with the then governor admitting he was helpless and overwhelmed.

“The total collapse of security under the Obaseki-led PDP government reached its zenith when the very Chairman of the party in Edo State, Anthony Aziegbemi, was brazenly kidnapped in the heart of the city—GRA, Benin. This shocking incident exposed the PDP’s utter helplessness and inability to protect even its own leaders, let alone the people of Edo State,’‘ he said.

He explained that the state’s monthly security vote has been in good use since Okpebholo took over the government of the state.

“Governor Okpebholo’s security vote is being prudently utilized for the protection of lives and property, not squandered like in the past. Edo people are seeing the difference already—security agencies have been strengthened, kidnappers are being flushed out, and criminals no longer have a free hand to operate.

“It is no secret that Edo is a growing economic hub with increasing investor interest under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership. Nehikhare’s attempt to paint the state as a war zone is not just a shameless lie, but a deliberate and desperate move to scare off investors and sabotage the state’s economic growth,” he stated.

He added that Edo State under Governor Okepbholo was on the path of progress. He dismissed PDP’s allegation as political falsehoods.

“Edo people have rejected PDP’s lies and propaganda. The state is on the path to security and progress, thanks to Governor Monday Okpebholo’s bold and proactive leadership. No amount of politically motivated falsehoods from a failed PDP propaganda machine can erase the progress being made.

“Chris Nehikhare and the Edo PDP should bury their heads in shame for trying to mislead the public and scare investors away. Edo people know the truth, and the truth is that Governor Okpebholo is delivering real results in security, not PDP’s empty noise,” he added.