Edo Queens To Resume NWFL Title Race Against Abia Angels On Wednesday

Defending champions of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), Edo Queens FC, are set to face off against host Abia Angels FC on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, in match day 9 of the NWFL title campaign.

Currently leading Group A with 20 points from 8 matches, Edo Queens are eager to secure their fifth away win, maintaining their unbeaten streak since the start of the season.

A statement from the club’s media team stressed that the reigning champions recognize the challenge posed by the Abia Angels but are determined to remain focused and collect all three points during this critical stage of the league.

A victory in this important away match would further solidify Edo Queens’ chances of qualifying for the Super 6, where they will defend the league title and qualify to represent Nigeria in the 2025 CAF Women’s Champions League.

Note that Edo Queens previously defeated Abia Angels 5-0 at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium during match day one.

According to the NWFL fixtures, the matchday 9 game will kick off at 1 pm local time at the Umuahia Stadium in Abia State. This matchup is particularly significant for head coach Moses Aduku, as finishing the regular season unbeaten would be a remarkable achievement.

Coach Aduku emphasized the importance of concentration during an address to the players in Umuahia on Sunday, March 23. He stated, “We are here for real business, and so I want us to remain focused. Let them know that you are the defending champions.

“You are aware that Edo Queens have not lost any game, so we should try and maintain that record. See every game as war. You humbled them in Benin by 5-0; you can still do the same. Last season they defeated us in Benin, but we came to their home and beat them. I believe we can do it again.

“I have so much confidence in you girls, and by the special grace of God, we will go back to Benin with our three points.”