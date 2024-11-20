Jigawa: Police Arrest Husband After Court Clears Commissioner Of Adultery

A day after the Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Sankara, was cleared of adultery charges by an Upper Shariah Court, the police in Kano have arrested Nasir Buba, the estranged husband of the commissioner’s alleged lover, Tasleem Baba-Nabegu.

Mr. Buba was apprehended outside his lawyer’s office on Tuesday, according to Daily Nigerian.

The incident stems from a complaint filed by Buba to the Kano State Hisbah operatives, accusing Sankara of engaging in an extramarital affair with his wife.

Following the complaint, Hisbah operatives arrested Sankara, and Buba subsequently pursued the matter in a Shariah court.

On Monday, the presiding judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, dismissed the case, citing the findings of an investigation conducted by the office of the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 1, Kano.

According to the police, there was insufficient evidence to support the claim of adultery against the commissioner.

However, on Tuesday, the police arrested Buba on charges of cyberstalking his wife.

Sources revealed that Buba had reportedly retrieved evidence, including videos, pictures, chats, and voice recordings, from his wife’s phone to support his case against Sankara.

A source close to the case expressed concerns over the police’s actions, stating, “It is clear the police are biased. Nasir presented substantial evidence of the alleged affair, yet the commissioner was cleared, and the complainant is now being arrested for cyberstalking.”

When contacted, Abdullahi Kiyawa, spokesperson for the Kano State police command, stated that he was unaware of the arrest but promised to investigate and provide clarification.

“I have not been briefed about this development. Even the previous matter was handled by the AIG office in Zone 1. I will confirm if this arrest occurred,” Mr. Kiyawa said.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Government announced the reinstatement of Commissioner Auwal Sankara on Tuesday, following his acquittal in the adultery case.