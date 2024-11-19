Jigawa Lifts Suspension On Commissioner Cleared Of Adultery Allegations

The Jigawa State Government has reinstated the Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Danladi Sankara, following his clearance by a Kano Upper Shari’a Court of alleged involvement in adultery.

The court presided over by Ibrahim Sarki Yola, dismissed the case filed by Nasiru Buba, who accused Sankara of having an illicit affair with his wife, Tasleem Baba Nabegu.

While delivering the verdict, Sarki Yola emphasised the need for thorough and cautious investigations by law enforcement and regulatory bodies like the Hisbah Commission.

He noted that allegations against prominent individuals must be handled with care to avoid unnecessary tarnishing of reputations.

The court observed that the complainant and his legal representatives failed to appear to contest the police findings.

Governor Malam Umar Namadi lifted Sankara’s suspension on Tuesday, effective immediately.

The announcement was made in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim, and shared with newsmen.

The statement reads, “It would be recalled that the commissioner was suspended based on alleged involvement in an incidence reported before Kano State Hisbah Board.

“The lifting of the suspension followed his discharge and acquittal by an Upper Sha’riah Court in Kano, Kano.”

Already, Sankara has been directed to report back to his duty post.