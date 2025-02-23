Four Die In Tragic Hummer Bus Fire In Jigawa

A Hummer bus reportedly caught fire in Jigawa State, leaving four persons completely burned and ten others injured.

Naija News learnt that the tragic incident happened on February 22, 2025, around 4:00 p.m., close to Gwaram’s Government Girls Unity Secondary School.

The bus was reportedly going from Zaki Local Government Area in Bauchi State to Rabadi village in Gwaram Local Government Area when the fire started, according to a statement released on Sunday by the spokesperson for the Jigawa State Police Command, SP Lawan Adam.

According to Adam, twenty-five adults and nineteen children were among the forty-four occupants of the automobile.

According to preliminary investigations, the fire began when the exhaust from the car struck a mattress fastened to the back of the bus, causing flames to spread swiftly.

“The victims were identified as Zuwairah Hassan, 40; Fatima Hassan, 5; Iyatale Hassan, 3; and Halima Muhammad, 10 — all from Saldiga village in Zaki LGA, Bauchi State,” the statement further read.

The remaining passengers were evacuated, and the ten injured were transported to Gwaram Cottage Hospital.

Following a medical assessment, the deceased’s remains were given to their relatives.

Commercial drivers have been advised by the Jigawa State Police Command to put safety first, refrain from overloading, and perform regular vehicle inspections.

“We urge all drivers to be mindful of the safety of their passengers and other road users.

“Overloading and reckless driving can have devastating consequences, as we have seen in this tragic incident,” Adam said.

Naija News understands that the police are still carrying out an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire and any possible negligence, the statement concluded.