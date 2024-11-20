Elon Musk’s Starlink Suspends Home Orders From Nigeria

Elon Musk‘s Starlink has declared a halt on orders for its residential kits in Nigeria.

Nevertheless, the company said it will continue to accept orders for its premium Business Plan, which permits a monthly subscription fee of ₦159,000, in contrast to the Residential Plan priced at ₦38,000 per month.

Naija News understands that the suspension will likely be lifted after Starlink secures authorization from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) regarding its recently proposed price hike.

“We’re committed to providing high-speed internet in Nigeria and are working closely with regulators to make adjustments that will improve the customer experience.

“Until these changes are approved, we are placing new Residential orders on hold,” the company stated in response to an attempt to order its kits.

Starlink has announced a significant increase in its monthly subscription fee, raising it from ₦38,000 to ₦75,000, which represents a 97% hike, effective September.

Additionally, for new customers, the price of Starlink kits (hardware) has risen by 34%, going from ₦440,000 to ₦590,000.

In a communication to its Nigerian customers, the company attributed this price adjustment to “excessive inflation.”

Local service providers have expressed concerns regarding the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), alleging a double standard in permitting Starlink to implement these price increases, a claim that the regulatory body has refuted.

Previously, Starlink had halted new orders in five major cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt, Benin City, and Warri.

Since its official launch in Nigeria in January of last year, there has been a notable surge in demand for Starlink services.

This trend is not limited to Nigeria; the company’s terminals have also sold out in Harare, Zimbabwe, just two months after receiving operational approval from local authorities.