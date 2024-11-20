DNA Test Reveals Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior Hails From Cameroon

A Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA test) analysis has revealed that Real Madrid forward, Vinicius Junior, hails from Cameroon.

The test result recently presented to the player uncovered his ancestral ties to the Tikar tribe in Cameroon.

Naija News understands that the DNA test was conducted by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) in partnership with AfricanAncestry.com.

The findings were revealed on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, during a ceremony held at Fonte Nova, where Vinicius was awarded a certificate that attests to his heritage.

According to Foot Boom, Vinicius received this certificate in the presence of his father, Vinicius José Paixão de Oliveira, and the CBF president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, shortly before Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match against Uruguay.

This initiative is part of the CBF’s ‘Roots of Gold’ campaign, which aims to honour the history and pride of the Afro-Brazilian community, especially within the realm of football.

Speaking at the event, Rodrigues emphasized the broader significance of the initiative, stating, “To celebrate Vini Jr. is to celebrate the success of all Brazilians. By knowing his origins, we reaffirm our commitment to an inclusive society, recognising the fundamental role of Afro-Brazilian culture in our identity and our success in global football.”

The founder and president of AfricanAncestry.com, Gina Paige, highlighted the importance of reconnecting individuals of African descent with their roots.

“Vini Jr. carries within him the desire to honour his heritage. However, like many individuals of African descent, his ancestral story has been erased by racism and the legacy of slavery. Through a DNA test, we discovered that Vini Jr.’s ancestors belong to the Tikar tribe in Cameroon.

“We believe that Vini’s reconnection with his African roots is a powerful ‘act of resistance,’ in line with his advocacy for social justice both on and off the football pitch,” Page stated.

Remarking on the development, the player’s father said: “It’s important for us to know where we come from. Many Brazilians don’t know their ancestry or heritage. I’m happy we are from Cameroon too.”

Vinícius celebrated his recently discovered heritage by wearing a distinctive jersey adorned with the flags of Brazil and Cameroon during the match, which concluded with a score of 1-1.