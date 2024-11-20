Tinubu Approves Pro-Chancellor Swap For Federal Universities In Ekiti, Lokoja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate swap of the Pro-Chancellors and Chairmen of the Governing Councils for the Federal University Oye-Ekiti and Federal University Lokoja.

The announcement was made in a statement on November 20, 2024, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the reshuffle, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, who currently serves as the Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja, will assume the same position at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti.

Meanwhile, Engineer Kayode Ojo, who previously held the Pro-Chancellor role at Oye-Ekiti, will take over at Lokoja.

“This strategic change is part of President Tinubu’s initiative to foster diversity and national cohesion in the management of the country’s universities,” Onanuga stated.

In a related development, President Bola Tinubu has sacked the Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State, Prof. Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh.

The President also sacked Mrs. Rosemary Ifoema Nwokike, as the Registrar of the institution and ordered the immediate dissolution of its Governing Council.

A statement on Wednesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the sacking of the officials and Governing Council follows reports of appointing an underqualified Vice Chancellor and ignoring due process.