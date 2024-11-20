IGP Egbetokun Drags Senator Andy Uba, Two Others To Court Over Alleged ₦400 Million Fraud

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has filed a lawsuit against former Senator Andy Uba, who represented Anambra South, and two other individuals, over allegations of fraud involving ₦400 million.

The charge, filed before Justice Inyang Ekwo at the Federal High Court in Abuja, includes two counts and names Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu as the second and third defendants.

The charge was filed by Abdulrashid Sidi on October 10, 2024, in the Legal/Prosecution Section of the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the first count, Uba, Crystal, Etu, and Hajiya Fatima (currently at large) are accused of conspiring in 2022 to commit the fraud.

They allegedly misrepresented to George Uboh that they had a method to ensure the appointment of any individual who could afford ₦400 million as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The charge states: “A presentation which you know is not true and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006.”

The second count accuses the defendants and Fatima of further conspiring in 2022, with the intention to defraud and deceive George Uboh, by falsely presenting that they could secure the NDDC MD position for anyone willing to pay the ₦400 million.

They are accused of obtaining the funds and converting them for personal use, in violation of Section 1 (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act.

“A presentation which you know is not true. You obtained the money and converted it into your own personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (2) and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, 2006,” the count reads in part.

Uboh, in a petition dated April 5, 2023, addressed to the IGP, presented documentary and voice recordings as evidence, describing the proof as overwhelming and irrefutable.

Six witnesses are expected to testify against the defendants. The case was adjourned until February 18, 2025, following a request from M.L. Anthony, representing the IGP, who informed the court that the defendants had been evading service of court documents despite being granted administrative bail.

The delay in the arraignment was also attributed to a fundamental rights enforcement order obtained by the defendants, which had prevented their appearance in court until the order was lifted.

Justice Ekwo set the new date for the defendants to enter their plea.