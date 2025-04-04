Egbetokun Allegedly Transferred AIG Gumel To Community Policing For Faulting State Of Emergency

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has allegedly transferred the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 7 Abuja, Usaini Gumel, to Community Policing, Research and Planning for allegedly condemning Rivers’ state of emergency.

Naija News reports that AIG Gumel allegedly said President Bola Tinubu’s action and suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly was unconstitutional.

It was reported that Gumel’s alleged words reached Egbetokun‘s office. The IGP allegedly transferred him to Community Policing, Research and Planning as a punitive action.

Daily Nigerian reported that Gumel expressed his opinion about the state of emergency casually in his office during an informal conversation with some of his colleagues, but one of them betrayed his trust and reported him to the IGP.

“The IG was swift. Gumel allegedly made the remark on 29th March, 2025, and on the same day, the IG ordered the force secretary to transfer him to Community Policing. The official wireless signal was issued the following day,” an insider told Daily Nigerian.

The report added that Gumel was immediately replaced by AIG Mobolaji Victor Olaiya in a signal dated March 30, 2025 with reference number: TH.5361/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.5/314.

“While Zone 7, which oversees Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory and Niger State, is viewed as a strategic and ‘lucrative’ beat, Community Policing, Research and Planning is considered to be a ‘punitive beat’,” the report added.

As of the time of filing this report, the Force Headquarters Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has yet to respond to a short message service sent to his phone line. A call made to his phone did not go through.