Bill For Diaspora Voting Scales Second Reading In House of Reps

A bill seeking to amend the Constitution and provide opportunities for Nigerians in the diaspora to vote has passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, co-sponsored by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and Sodeeq Abdullahi, aims to amend the 2022 Electoral Act to include provisions for diaspora voting, potentially enfranchising millions of Nigerians living abroad.

During Wednesday’s plenary, the lawmakers debated the importance of expanding voting rights to include Nigerians residing outside the country. Speaker Tajudeen described the initiative as a vital step toward inclusive democracy.

The bill, which previously passed its second reading in July, was referred to the Committee on Electoral Matters for detailed legislative review. Following further debate on Tuesday, it has now been forwarded to the Constitution Amendment Committee for additional scrutiny.

In other news, the Senate is expected to approve President Bola Tinubu’s $2.2 billion (approximately N1.77 trillion) external loan request today (Wednesday).

The loan, part of the external borrowing plan, is aimed at financing the N28.7 trillion 2024 budget, specifically to address the ₦9.7 trillion budget deficit.

President Tinubu’s request was conveyed in separate letters read during Tuesday’s plenary sessions in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The president justified the loan as necessary for partially financing the deficit while implementing key government programs.

In response to the letter, Senate President Godswill Akpabio directed the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts to review the request and submit its report within 24 hours.