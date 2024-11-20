Nigeria News
Abuja Residents Protest, Block Community Streets After Security Raid, One Feared Dead
Protests have erupted in Abuja as residents took to the streets of Wuse Zone 5, blocking roads around Mobassa Street with burning tyres.
According to a local resident, the demonstration followed a security raid targeting drug dealers in the area, which reportedly left one person severely injured.
“The security agents conducted a raid, and during the operation, there was a gunshot,” the resident stated, noting that an individual appeared to have been shot during the incident.
According to ICIR, the area, described by the resident as a hotspot for drug-related activities, has reportedly drawn numerous patrons over time.
“That’s a notorious place for all kinds of drugs, and lots of people patronise them,” the resident added
In response to the incident, protesters lit bonfires with tyres, barricading the streets in a bold display of defiance.