‘We Will Be Very Strict’ – Senate Probes ₦105.7 Billion Financial Infractions By Federal Govt Agencies

The Senate has launched an investigation into alleged financial discrepancies totalling ₦105.66 billion linked to federal government agencies.

In his latest annual report on the financial conduct of public institutions, which is presently being examined by both houses of the National Assembly, the Auditor General of the Federation revealed that federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) had incurred expenditures amounting to ₦105.66 billion in contravention of established rules and regulations.

At a one-day roundtable workshop entitled ‘Strengthening Legislative Compliance for Effective Governance’ held on Monday in Abuja, Senator Garba Madoki, who chairs the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, indicated that the Senate would take disciplinary action against any head of a federal agency found to have engaged in financial misconduct.

This workshop was organized by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in partnership with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) for the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance.

Senator Madoki voiced his concerns regarding the growing trend of MDAs’ leaders ignoring invitations from the Senate, stressing that such conduct would not be accepted.

He said, “We are going to be very strict on the report of the Auditor General of the Federation. We are taking note of those items. In the very short while, measures are going to be taken against everybody who refused to comply with Senate resolutions on the matter.

“Where compliance is not done, I can guarantee you that actions will be taken against whoever is infringing on those reports.”

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, conveyed in a speech delivered by the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, that the 10th National Assembly would adopt a stringent approach towards any head of a Ministry, Department, or Agency (MDA) who disregards its resolutions.