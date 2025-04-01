Natasha: Why Are You Dodging Opportunity That Can Help Prove Your Innocence? – Ezekwesili To Akpabio

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, has berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for dodging opportunities that could prove his innocence in the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News recalls that Natasha had accused Akpabio of sexual harassment and denial of certain privileges in the red chamber for turning down his sexual advances.

In a post via 𝕏, Ezekwesili wondered why Akpabio was obstructing every opportunity for an impartial Senate inquiry into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Ezekwesili said Akpabio and the Senate have continued to deny Natasha the right to a fair hearing and an impartial investigation.

She wrote, “This morning, I again remembered the all-time quote of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan: ‘This Injustice shall not be sustained’.

“I agree. Societies that have kept sustaining injustice are the ones that are stuck in lowest economic growth, pernicious poverty and widespread inequality. So, we should all not agree for the injustice being inflicted on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to be sustained.

“Can the @NGRSenate and @Senator_Akpabio tell Nigerians why they have persisted in denying their courageous colleague, Senator @NatashaAkpoti, the right to fair hearing and impartial investigation of her Sexual Harassment petition against the Senate President?

“Why is Senator Akpabio obstructing every opportunity for an impartial Senate inquiry into this matter? Why is he dodging the opportunity that can help him prove his innocence of the serious allegation leveled by his female colleague?

“Why are Senator Akpabio’s colleagues in the Senate supporting such obstruction in gross violation of the same “Senate Rules” they used in illegally suspending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan?

“The Senate cannot pretend to be “moving on” regarding this case. Not at all. This Injustice cannot be sustained at all.

“There’s no “moving on” possible without accountability, transparency and due process on this case of massive abuse of power by our country’s #3 top ranking public figure.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan is never walking alone on this case. Never.”