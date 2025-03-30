Nwosu Did Everything He Should Do, I’m Embarrassed By The Senate – Momodu

Former presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has slammed the Senate for refusing to honour Humphrey Nwosu.

Naija News reported that the Senate, on Thursday, rejected a motion that sought to immortalize the former National Electoral Commission (NEC) Chairman by renaming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters with his name.

Speaking with News Central on Saturday, Momodu said the senators that stood against Nwosu’s honour motion failed to acknowledge that Moshood Abiola would not have been recognized as the 12 June 1993 election winner had Nwosu not conducted and released the results of the election.

He stated that the late NEC’s Chairman did everything he was supposed to do. He noted that the current Senate could not have been able to dare the military regime as Nwosu did.

His words: “You see, I am quite embarrassed about the present Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. And I can see that a lot of people, maybe they were too young, and so do not have that sense of history. But the truth is that Professor Humphrey Nwosu did the job requested of him, and he did it creditedly well. It was not his duty to annul or not to annul. His was to organize an election. And that election was judged the best, the fairest in the history of Nigeria.

“So I wonder why exactly these senators were opposing him being honored. I wonder what they want him to do or what he could have done that he did not do. The reason why everybody is talking about June 12 today and saying that Abiola won was because there was an election in the first instance.

“So I see a lot of ignorance flying around the Senate. The same people criticizing Professor Humphrey Nwosu, he did not do this, he did not declare the results, he did not do that. They are people who cannot even hold government accountable today.

“They are asking Nwosu to do what they could not have done. And this was under a military regime. In a civilian regime, we have these people who are talking here rubberstamping. Anything Tinubu says they will rubberstamp it. The same people have the effrontery to criticize someone who did his job very well.“