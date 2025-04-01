Senator Natasha Should Apologize To Senate – SDP Spokesman

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Press Secretary in Kogi State, Isaiah Davies, has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to apologize to the Senate.

Naija News reports that Davies said the reaction of the Kogi Central Senator regarding her seat change could have breached the Senate’s rule.

Speaking with News Central, on Monday, the Kogi SDP’s spokesman noted that the Senate failed to handle Natasha‘s case rightly, but she was also under obligation to react in the right way.

“You see, there are some issues, just like I said, I don’t want to go detail in some of those harassment issues, but I know that the Senate also handled the issue poorly. On her own hands, I can tell you categorically, as a man of integrity, that she might also have handled it poorly. But as a woman with emotion, sometimes they are clouded by their emotion and their sense of judgment at that particular time.

“But having said that, like I said initially, I believe that she only owes an apology to the Senate for the fact that her seat was changed. And she, maybe for any reason that she didn’t calmly address the issue and she raised the issue in, with anger,” he said.

If Rule Of Law Is Followed, Recalling Natasha Will Be Impossible

Davies said the problem with Nigeria is the court and the judiciary. According to him, if the rule of law is followed, the recall process against Natasha will not be successful.

“That is one of the reasons, that’s why I say, as a young progressive and as a young person that believes in the rule of law, listen to this, don’t get me wrong. The rule of law that we are advocating for in this generation. One of the problems that’s facing Nigeria as a nation today is lack of law. It’s our courts, our judiciary today has nothing to write home about.

“And that is why I’m talking about, oh, if indeed she faulted the law, she owed the Senate an apology. And I would say it categorically, that she should apologize based on the rule that she broke at that moment, not on the sexual harassment.

“Listen to this, if the rule of law is followed, trust me, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, can never and ever be recalled. In fact, it’s easier for 10 camels to pass through the eyes of a needle than recalling Senator Natasha. If the rule of law is followed, it is not easy to recall Natasha. It is easier for 10 camels, 10 camels to pass through the eyes of a needle than recalling Natasha. If the rule of law is followed,” he stated.