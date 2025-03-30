We Want Natasha’s Seat Filled – Gov Ododo’s Aide

The Special Adviser to Governor Usman Ododo on Emergency Management, Sandra Mimi Musa, has demanded that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s seat be filled in the Senate.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Musa said Natasha’s six-month suspension created a vacuum for the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Speaking with News Central, on Saturday, Governor Ododo’s Special Adviser, who comes from Natasha’s constituency, stated that the zone has been denied the dividends of democracy and quality representation at the Senate.

“In the first place our sister was voted into office, it means that her constituents stood for her. When this whole issue began, before it got to where it was today, she never held a town hall meeting to sensitize us and get us informed that this is what I’m facing at the National Assembly. And as we speak up till now she had not come to visit not to say anything to the people.

“So how do we know what’s happening to her in the Senate? how do we come in to speak to the Senate President on her behalf when we don’t know anything that’s happening not for what we watch on air? And the next thing we’ll hear is six months slam and that’s a whole and a big deal for us. And so we’re concerned about the vacuum that’s been made available at the Senate. And that’s what were are saying that we need that position filled and she was asked to offer an apology which she has said she won’t do,” she said.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ododo on emergency faulted Natasha’s refusal to apologize to the Senate.

She said Natasha ought to have recognized her colleague senators who appealed to her for calm during the altercation in the Senate.

“I think to her colleagues, if you watch that video very well, you would see that when the whole altercation began, a whole lot of persons tried to talk to her, some former governors, even elderly people in the house tried to tell her my calm down and all of that. If you watch the video there are lots of gesticulations there that you could see happen and she didn’t listen to anyone. So if you go by that and we’ve all heard it’s been everywhere that she should offer an apology. It’s on the news. It’s not a hidden thing. And that hasn’t come up,” she stated.

Sexual Harassment Is A Serious Issue

Mrs. Musa admitted that Natasha’s sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio was a serious issue that should not be taken lightly.

She, however, added it would be important for the Kogi Central Senator to prove her allegation. She stated that Kogi women and Nigeria’s women would rally behind her if she presents proof to the allegation.

Ododo’s Aide noted that what was most important for Kogi Central constituents was to fill the vacuum created by Natasha’s suspension.

She continued, “Talking about sexual harassment, for me as a woman and for every woman, that’s a very serious issue. It’s very painful. It’s something that shouldn’t be taken lightly. But as you always know that he who makes an allegation must come with proof. Once she has the proof that is needed, we will stand by her. It’s not something we’re going to take lightly. But I want you to know that it’s also a personal thing and so we cannot dive into that. Even knowing that that issue is already before the courts, it’s not something we should be discussing or diving into. But I can assure you that as Kogi women, as women from Nigeria as a whole, nobody would take that lightly and we would definitely stand for her if that be the case.

“But at the moment what we are concerned as a constituent is the fact that our seat in the Senate is going to be vacant for tentative one year and we need that position filled up because we want to get our dividends of democracy. Once you are elected into office all that is demanded of you is good governance. A whole lot happens, but in all of that you should have some things in consideration while taking decisions and while reacting.”