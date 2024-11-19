U.S. Officials Arrest Anas Said Over Links To Terrorist Attacks In Nigeria, Syria

Federal law enforcement officials in the United States have announced the arrest of Anas Said, who has been linked to a terrorist attack on Nigerian soldiers at a checkpoint in Borno State last year.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) disclosed on Thursday that Said was apprehended in Houston, Texas, while attempting to carry out a potential terrorist attack.

An indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Texas revealed that the 28-year-old was charged last month with attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS.

Court documents allege that Said has been posting pro-ISIS content on social media platforms since 2017.

In July 2023, Said reportedly uploaded videos of an attack on Nigerian soldiers manning a checkpoint in Borno to Islamic State-affiliated websites.

While details about the number of casualties in the attack remain unclear, Said’s activities were flagged as part of a broader investigation into global terrorism.

The indictment also linked Said to terrorist activities in Damascus and Homs in Syria, underscoring the extent of his alleged involvement in international terrorism.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 for attempting to provide material support to ISIS.

The Nigerian Army’s spokesperson, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, did not respond to requests for comments on Said’s arrest.

However, the development highlights international cooperation in countering terrorism and underscores the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups.

Said’s arrest is seen as a critical step in disrupting global terrorist networks, with U.S. officials reiterating their commitment to holding individuals accountable for supporting terrorism.