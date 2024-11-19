Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 19th November, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 19th November, 2024

The Presidency has slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo for his condemnation of the Bola Tinubu administration’s reforms, accusing the former leader of perpetuating a pattern of undermining successive governments.

Obasanjo had, on Sunday, criticized Tinubu’s reforms, claiming they have exacerbated hardship across the country. His comments sparked swift reactions from Tinubu’s aides, with multiple responses issued within hours.

Earlier on Monday, Special Adviser to the President on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, described Obasanjo as a man with “a tremendous capacity for mischief.”

In a separate statement, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, swiped at Obasanjo for what he called “a habitual tendency to cast aspersions on every administration after his own.”

The Federal Government has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms, stating they have established a robust foundation for local investments, industrialisation, and poverty alleviation.

Speaking at the 2024 National Council on Finance and Economic Development conference held at the Dr. Sulaimanu Adamu Square in Bauchi on Monday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, highlighted the transformative impact of the administration’s policies.

Edun affirmed that Nigeria now operates within a more stable and sustainable macroeconomic framework conducive to investor confidence.

He expressed gratitude to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed for hosting the conference, emphasizing the importance of fostering dialogue to build trust and collaboration.

He acknowledged the assets and liabilities inherited by the Tinubu administration but emphasized its unwavering focus on stabilising the economy and attracting both domestic and foreign investments.

The minister concluded by reassuring Nigerians of the administration’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment that supports competitive production for domestic and international markets.

President Bola Tinubu has said the federal government is committed to taking decisive action against hunger and poverty.

President Tinubu said Nigeria’s presence at the G20 Summit holding in Brazil was to engage with world leaders to tackle critical global challenges head-on.

Speaking with the President of Brazil, Lula da Silva, after his arrival, Tinubu emphasized his administration’s determination to drive discussions and take decisive action on sustainable development at the summit.

On his X handle on Monday, President Tinubu wrote, “Thank you, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for the warm welcome to the 19th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Rio.

“Nigeria is prepared to engage extensively with world leaders here in Brazil to tackle critical global challenges head-on. We are committed to driving discussions and taking decisive action on sustainable development, energy transition, and the relentless fight against poverty and hunger.”

According to a statement from the Presidency, Nigeria would benefit from being admitted as a member of the G20.

The Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, has expressed confidence that Nigeria would soon win the total war against bandits and banditry in the country.

The assurance was given on Monday in Katsina State during the induction of two additional ATAK-129 Helicopters into Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 2 at the Airport Wing of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to Badaru, the recent victories against bandits have shown that the end of banditry is near if the current onslaught by the security agencies can be sustained.

While appreciating the military personnel and other security agents for their personal sacrifices in the war against bandits, terrorists and other criminals, the Minister assured them of continued government support in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

The Minister was accompanied by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, to induct the additional helicopters.

He explained that the two additional helicopters have an advantage over other fighter jets to ensure that no enemy can hide from justice and were deployed to defeat bandits and other criminal elements that undermine the peace, stability and prosperity of the Northwest Region.

The Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has disclosed the readiness of the lawmakers to support President Bola Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills despite opposition from State Governors.

According to Agbese, some of the Governors have threatened to deny lawmakers from their states the 2027 return ticket if they throw their weight behind the tax bill.

He, however, said they are not bothered by such threats as they were elected to represent the people of their constituents and not to dance to the tune of the Governors.

On why the lawmakers have chosen to support President Tinubu, Agbese disclosed their belief that the bill is for the good of the people.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had in September, forwarded four executive bills on tax reforms to the National Assembly for consideration. However, the Governors, through the National Economic Council (NEC), called for the withdrawal of the bills for more consideration and input.

The President, however, refused to withdraw the bills, stating that inputs could still be made while the bills remain before the lawmakers.

Agbese disclosed that despite the opposition from the Governors, the lawmakers are ready to support President Tinubu in actualizing the bills.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has criticized Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing him as a threat to democracy.

Naija News reports that Adeleke called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the former Kano State governor over his remarks.

The governor’s reaction, conveyed through a statement by his media aide, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday, followed Ganduje’s comments about the APC’s intention to “seize” Osun State in 2026.

Ganduje made the statement in the wake of the APC’s victory in the Ondo State governorship election.

Adeleke accused Ganduje of attempting to disrupt the unity and peace in the South West, a region largely supportive of President Tinubu.

He alleged that Ganduje’s comments were aimed at creating political tension and undermining Tinubu’s leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Labelling Ganduje’s remarks as undemocratic, Adeleke noted that they contradicted Tinubu’s commitment to democratic principles.

He argued that electoral outcomes are determined by local factors and cannot be influenced by external forces or political rhetoric.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communications (State House), Daniel Bwala, has said the role that was given to him by Mr President, is the role was once occupied by Ajuri Ngelale.

Bwala stated this on Monday while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja.

He stated this while clarifying the roles of the other special advisers on media and communication in Tinubu’s cabinet. According to him, there is no confusion in their job descriptions, and everyone knows his role.

Bwala submitted that his new role is not about fulfilling any personal ambition but is focused on backing the President’s administration. He also reaffirmed his dedication to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Commenting on the charge by Senator Ali Ndume that he should seek forgiveness from Vice President Kashim Shettima regarding his previous comments on a Muslim-Muslim ticket, Bwala submitted that he has a good relationship with Shettima, and they have often joked about his statement.

The presidential aide also suggested that Ndume may be having some troubled times and needs prayers.

The Presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of failing to set a strong foundation for Nigeria as the first president of the fourth republic.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Public Communication and Orientation, Sunday Dare, described former President Obasanjo as a man with a tremendous capacity for mischief.

Dare stated this on Monday while reacting to the former President’s criticism of President Tinubu’s leadership style.

Dare argued that under the administration of Obasanjo, $16 billion was diverted from its intended intention of ensuring stable electricity in the country. He dismissed Obasanjo‘s moral right to criticize any government in Nigeria.

Tinubu’s aide added that his principal has been making efforts to put Nigeria back on the track of development.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has said that the lawmakers have not taken a stand on the tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja while declaring open an interactive session on the proposed bills.

The bills are, the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Abbas noted that the four bills represent critical proposals from the executive to expand Nigeria’s tax base, improve compliance, and establish sustainable revenue streams for the nation’s development.

He emphasized that tax reforms are a cornerstone of the House Legislative Agenda because of their central role in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.

The Speaker stated that taxes are the bedrock of public revenue, providing the resources required to deliver education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has removed Dr. Chioma Ejikeme as the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) and appointed Miss Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya as her successor.

The announcement was made on Monday through a statement issued by PTAD spokesperson Olugbenga Ajayi, confirming Miss Odunaiya’s appointment as the new head of the pension agency.

“We are delighted to inform PTAD pensioners and stakeholders of the appointment of Miss Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the substantive Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD),” the statement read.

Naija News reports that the statement, however, did not provide reasons for Dr. Ejikeme’s removal, which comes just 13 months after her reappointment for a second term on October 10, 2023.

Miss Odunaiya officially assumed office on Monday, November 18, 2024, at the PTAD headquarters in Abuja, where she was welcomed by the directorate’s management and staff.

During a brief meeting with the team, she expressed her commitment to building on the achievements of her predecessors and the staff.

