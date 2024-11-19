‘They’ve Started Dirtying You Immediately’ – Atiku’s Aide Mocks Bwala Over Redesignation Of Tinubu’s Media Team

The Special Assistant to former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Digital Media Strategy, Demola Olarewaju, has taken a jab at Daniel Bwala following the recent reorganisation of President Bola Tinubu’s media team.

Olarewaju insinuated that Bwala’s position had been downgraded as part of the restructuring process.

Naija News reports that Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the changes late at night.

According to Onanuga, Sunday Dare, formerly Special Adviser on Public Communication and National Orientation, has been reassigned as Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications.

Daniel Bwala, who was recently appointed Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, has now been redesignated as Special Adviser on Policy Communication.

Reacting to the announcement, Olarewaju took to X to comment on the timing and implications of the restructuring.

He posted: “Egbon Onanuga didn’t wait till morning or later to issue that press release re-designating Bwala’s position. Man dropped it ‘as e dey hot’ at 11.28 in the night.

“It means they accessed Tinubu, made their case and demoted Bwala then came out immediately to announce it.

“The coded message to Bwala is: ‘You might be in office but we are in power.

“You might know Tinubu but we’ve known Tinubu. We might let you be with us but you’re not one of us and you will know your place or we will quickly teach you.’

“This is what happens when one has no shame.”

Olarewaju went further, mocking Bwala’s position: “Do you know how many people have been waiting to be rewarded in the Tinubu camp that you just came into the room and sat down on a chair?

“‘Oga, stand up and stoop down by that side.’

“They’ve started dirtying you immediately and not even privately, just to send you a message.”