Submit Proposal For Minimum Wage Implementation – Sokoto Govt To NLC

The Sokoto State Government has called on the state’s chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to submit a proposal for the implementation of the ₦70,000 minimum wage.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, made the demand on Monday, through his deputy, Ahmad Idris Gobir, after a meeting with the leadership of the union.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gobir stated that the proposal would help in harmonizing the process for implementing the new wage.

He reassured workers of the state government’s commitment to adopting the approved ₦70,000 minimum wage.

In response, the state NLC Chairman, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Jungul, urged civil servants to remain patient as arrangements were underway to ensure the salary adjustment.

He confirmed that the union would promptly submit its proposed salary structure as requested by the government.

According to a statement by Garba Mohammed, Director of Press to the Deputy Governor; Jungul also appreciated the government’s genuine commitment to addressing workers’ welfare,

Sokoto remains one of the few states yet to implement the N70,000 minimum wage recently approved by the Federal Government.

Naija News reported that NLC threatened to commence strike in states where their governors have yet to commence payment of the national minimum wage.

NLC’s National President, Joe Ajaero, had claimed that President Bola Tinubu deceived the union when the petrol pump price was increased.

According to Ajaero, Tinubu made labour leaders settle for the ₦70,000 minimum wage on the ground that there would be no increase in petrol pump price.