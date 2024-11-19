‘Some Of You Will Ditch Fubara For Selfish Reasons In 2027’ – LG Chairman, Chijioke

The Executive Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Council in Rivers State, Ihunwo Chijioke, has predicted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara will face significant challenges as he seeks re-election in 2027.

Addressing the Akpor Unity Forum, a socio-political group in Obio/Akpor, Ihunwo described the upcoming election as a battle not just for Fubara’s political future but for the “very soul and resources of the state.”

He emphasized the need for unity and loyalty among the governor’s supporters, acknowledging that some individuals might choose to abandon Fubara for personal reasons.

He said, “I know that some of the people currently supporting Fubara will ditch us before the next general elections in 2027; maybe for some personal and selfish reasons, but I urge you all to remain firm and loyal to my leader because his priority is Rivers State and its people. I plead with you to take the governor’s message to the nooks and crannies of the Akpor kingdom.”

Ihunwo, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ofonime Okon, promised to carry members of the group along in the council’s administration, offering potential appointments as aides or committee members to enhance development in the local council.

“You can take it for granted that we will, as an administration, carry you along in what we do in the council. It can come in any shape, be it appointment as aides or as members of committees all geared towards enhancing development in our council” Ihunwo assured.