‘So A Man Leaves Cross River, Comes To Rivers State To Appoint People’ – Peterside Tackles Ibas’ Appointments

Founder of IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside, has demanded that Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, explain the controversial appointments he has recently made.

Peterside, in a stern rebuke, cautioned Ibas, a native of Cross River State, for what he described as adding fuel to an already inflamed situation in Rivers State.

Speaking on Arise News on Thursday, Peterside accused Ibas of appointing unqualified individuals into important positions in Rivers State.

He challenged the Sole Administrator to explain the process behind his appointments, particularly in the Rivers State Electoral Commission and the local government areas.

“I challenge him to tell the nation through what process he chose those he appointed. Did he advertise the positions? Did he call for nominations? Did he search Rivers State for the most competent, skilled persons of high integrity?” Peterside asked.

Peterside, who is a well-known figure in the state, emphasised that the people of Rivers know each other well and would not tolerate being governed by people who, in his words, are “riff raffs.”

He pointed out that such appointments, made without transparency, disrespected the people of the state and their resources.

Ibas’ Appointment Process Under Scrutiny

Peterside expressed disappointment over Ibas’ handling of the situation, noting that Ibas had assumed office in an irregular manner.

“He emerged in an irregular manner. I would say the executive was misguided,” he said, referring to the controversial appointment process. He also criticised the use of a voice vote in confirming Ibas’ appointment, calling it legally questionable and lacking transparency.

“Voice votes do not make any sense. It can never prove two-thirds,” Peterside said, referring to the flawed process in the state assembly when Ibas was appointed.

“Even in the House of Representatives, we don’t even know how many people were in the room,” he added, criticising the lack of accountability and clarity in the process.

Peterside further questioned Ibas’ judgment and his understanding of his role as Sole Administrator.

“He knows he’s on shifty ground, and what has he done? You know, they say, make some appointments, and I’ll tell you who you are. He’s made some appointments, even the Rivers State Electoral Commission,” Peterside said.

He emphasised that Ibas, who lacks a proper mandate, should have left the management of local governments to the senior full-time staff instead of imposing new appointees on the state.

The former presidential adviser also highlighted Ibas’ lack of local understanding, stating, “A man leaves Cross River State, comes to Rivers State in an inflamed situation, and I challenge him to tell the nation what process he used in making the appointments.”

Peterside’s remarks were a call for transparency and accountability from Ibas, as he insisted that such undemocratic practices should not be tolerated.

“I think that is disrespectful to the people of Rivers State. He should be called to order immediately. There should be no mistake whatsoever that we will sit down forever and accept persons being appointed to lord over our state and our resources,” he concluded.