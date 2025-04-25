Rivers Emergency Rule: “I Challenge Any So-Called Elder, Traditional Ruler To Show Efforts Made For Peace” – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has thrown a bold challenge to elders and traditional rulers in Rivers State,

questioning their sincerity and contribution towards restoring peace since a state of emergency was declared in the state.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving for Ken Chikere in Port Harcourt, Wike, who also served as governor of the state, said peace cannot be achieved through protests or emotional manipulation.

The FCT Minister maintained that reconciliation must be rooted in honesty and a collective willingness to put the state’s interest first.

In his words: “One month and seven days after Mr. President in his wisdom declared a state of emergency to save River State from anarchy, I challenge any Rivers so-called elder, even the traditional rulers, what attempt have they made to bring total peace?”

Tensions have remained high between Wike his former protégé, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as they continue to battle over political influence and the control of the state’s institutions.

The conflict has shaken the state House of Assembly, leading to the defection of 27 members to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis reached a boiling point when President Bola Tinubu stepped in, suspending key officials including Governor Fubara, his deputy, and the lawmakers, while appointing a sole administrator to temporarily manage the state’s affairs.

Wike questioned the sincerity of those claiming to desire peace, taking particular issue with what he called staged protests involving women.

Wike said, “No amount of going to television to abuse anybody will bring peace because we have always said there are those who thrive on crisis. When there is crisis, they are happy. When there is no crisis, there is no food on the table. Those people cannot be real elders.

“There is no need of embarrassing our women to be naked outside. No amount of such can bring peace. No amount of such blackmail can bring peace. What can bring peace is for you to humbly accept for the interest of the state. I want everybody to work together. If not, carry all the women. Don’t even wear them bride again. Don’t even give them cloth. Embarrass their mothers to be naked in the public when you know you are not being sincere. If you are sincere, everybody would have known.”

Highlighting his own willingness to listen, Wike said he has not turned away those who approached him with peace offerings but warned that genuine peace cannot be attained by selective engagement.

The former Rivers Governor said, “I told our leaders, yes, some people have tried to approach me, as a man of peace. I received them. I did not pursue them. But seeing me alone does not bring peace. There are critical stakeholders that must be involved in this process of peace making. Nobody would be excluded. If any one group is excluded, there is no total peace.”

He stressed the importance of inclusivity in resolving the crisis, urging all arms of governance and political groups to be part of the reconciliation process.

“Members of the State Assembly must be involved. Members of the National Assembly must be involved. The two major political parties must be involved. Other leaders must be involved. In that way, we know that yes, we are sincere in talking about peace,” Wike added.

Reflecting on recent events in the Assembly, Wike encouraged his supporters to take pride in their resistance to what he described as manipulative political games.

“I think one thing we must get clear, that one thing you must go home and jubilate is this. Assembly may threaten their seat. Two, you were able to set aside that kangaroo election. If it is nothing. To anybody who says you are nobody, he must have some mental problem. So we need peace. But let the peace predicate on sincerity.

“Let the peace that yes, I am not coming to play as a decoy. Not when you come and see somebody, then when you turn on television, you have people abusing the same person. That can not be sign of peace,” he concluded.