We Have Accepted Ibas Apology – House Of Reps Committee

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee overseeing the emergency rule in Rivers State has accepted the apology from the sole administrator of Rivers, Ibok-Ete Ibas.

On April 15, the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, inaugurated the 21-member committee to ensure transparent governance and the rule of law in the state.

Ibas was to address the lawmakers on governance in the state.

A day after the committee was constituted, the lawmakers invited the Rivers’ sole administrator to appear before them on April 17. However, the sole administrator requested a rescheduling, and the meeting was moved to April 24.

The committee members gathered in the meeting room on Thursday, but Ibas did not show up.

Addressing the committee on Friday, Ibas apologised to the lawmakers for not honouring previous invitations.

He also requested additional time to prepare a “comprehensive and constructive” briefing, citing the complexity of the situation in Rivers state.

He said, “Today is exactly 10 days after the first invitation, and in between, we’ve had four days off the calendar as public holidays plus the weekends inclusive.

“The absence, of course, was not out of disregard but rather due to the weighty and urgent demands of stabilising governance in a state under a declared emergency.

“I have always held the national assembly in the highest regard. I recognise the importance of your oversight responsibilities and your interest in the progress being made in Rivers state, which is presently relatively calm, but still fragile.

“That said, I only request your understanding and the indulgence of this committee to grant me additional time to adequately prepare and present a comprehensive and constructive briefing.

“Given the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the current transitional period in Rivers state, it is important that any engagement with this committee is done with the depth, accuracy and clarity it rightfully deserves.”

Ibas said he will cooperate with the committee to ensure that all relevant information is available in due course.

Speaking after the meeting, chairman of the committee and leader of the House, Julius Ihonvbere, said the committee has accepted Ibas’ apology and would reschedule the briefing.

He said, “The Committee notes that the Administrator, in a correspondence received last night, expressed his regrets for not honouring earlier invitations and appeared in person today to offer a formal apology.

“He also requested an opportunity to return for a more robust and comprehensive engagement with the Committee.

“In keeping with the House’s tradition of fairness, and in recognition of the Administrator’s demonstration of respect and responsibility, the Committee has magnanimously accepted his apology.

“Accordingly, the Committee has resolved to proceed with the rescheduled engagement on a date and time to be announced in due course.”

Ihonvbere added that the committee needs the cooperation of all stakeholders and remains open to constructive engagement in line with the principles of accountability and the rule of law.