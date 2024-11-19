Politicians Against Tinubu’s Tax Reform Proposals Have Not Read Details Of The Bill – Agbese

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has submitted that politicians would stop opposing the tax reform bills if they take their time to study the document.

According to him, the lawmakers, Governors and other stakeholders who are against the tax reforms proposed in the bill submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu lack an understanding of what the bill is about.

He argued that the content of the tax reform bill is in the best interest of Nigeria.

Speaking on Tuesday during an interview with Arise News, Agbese said those against the bill would fall in love with it if they could just take their time to read the bill and understand its content.

The lawmaker made the submission amidst the controversies surrounding the tax reform bills by President Tinubu, which are currently before the National Assembly.

He said, “The apprehension is just coming from some political leaders who have not taken their time to study this document like the tenth House of Representatives has done. If they do, they’ll fall in love with the document like many of us have done. It is a document that means well for the country.”

He explained that the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zach Adedeji, has been able to allay fears of lawmakers on the bill when he spoke with them on Monday during an interactive session.

Agbese noted that parliamentarians are working to ensure the reforms promote fairness and equity. He explained that members from the northern caucus, alongside other regional representatives, are holding smaller group consultations to examine the bills thoroughly. This collaborative effort, he said, is intended to balance national interest with regional considerations.

He said, “As at yesterday, before we left the parliament, many members of some of these regions who are scared, had their questions answered. And even those from other parts of the country that expressed fear before now that they were going to lose a large chunk, which of course, this issue of headquarter taxes and all of that, they’ve also been able to allay their fears that they won’t be losing so much. It’s just a question of parity.

“I recall that Zack Adedeji mentioned something yesterday that when he sees that out of the 36 states plus the federal capital territory, that just about three or four states get away with 70% of the total tax of the country every month, he feels very bad. That grieves him. And that statement was a very patriotic one in the sense that members now understood from yesterday’s engagement that the tax reform bill sent to the parliament by Mr. President is not about any region. It is a patriotic decision by Mr. President to ensure that every Nigerian gets value from whatever they contribute to the national purse.

“At the end of the day, we as a parliament are equally concerned not just about the bills but the implementation of the bill. When we pass bills and these bills become law, we equally follow to ensure the implementation. I think that before now, some of our leaders who have expressed their opinion about this document did not know what the tenth House of Representatives has done by engaging experts, engaging the promoters of the bill to come before them and further explain.

“One of the problems we have as a country today which the tenth House of Representatives under the leadership of his excellency honourable Tajudeen Abbas is dealing with, is also the issue of trust deficit, in the sense that politicians don’t trust themselves. Those from the north don’t trust those from the south, vice versa. But in the tenth House of Representatives, we are dealing with bills that have to do with the country as a whole. So, first and foremost, patriotism is the key word. We follow the lead of the leader of the house. So once it comes to passing bills before this tenth House of Representatives, the first thing we do is to drop your political affiliation, drop your ethnic affiliation and wear a new garment which is the garment of patriotism as symbolised by the leadership of the house.

“The new tax reform bills before the parliament, like I have personally studied it in my own capacity, is something that is going to bring about equity, it’s going to bring about fairness, it’s going to bring about justice. The tax reform bills from what we have read in this document intends to also address the issue of overtaxation.”