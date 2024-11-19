Obasanjo’s Call For INEC Chairman’s Removal Ill-Advice And Politically Motivated – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a leading Igbo socio-cultural organization, has criticized former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent call for the removal of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obasanjo made the controversial statement during his speech at the Chinua Achebe Leadership Forum at Yale University, USA.

In a press release issued on Monday, Ohanaeze described Obasanjo’s demand as “ill-advised” and “politically motivated,” arguing that it lacks both merit and ethical grounding.

The organisation pointed out Obasanjo’s own troubled legacy in overseeing Nigeria’s electoral processes, particularly during the 2003 and 2007 elections, which were widely condemned as the worst in the country’s history.

The organization emphasized that Yakubu’s tenure, set to end in 2025, should not be cut short. Instead, it called for the completion of ongoing electoral reforms before any discussions about future INEC leadership.

The group commended INEC’s achievements under Yakubu, particularly the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing portal (IREV), which it said have enhanced public confidence in the electoral process.

Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, reiterated the organization’s commitment to advancing electoral reforms that strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

He said, “It is fundamentally premature and ill-timed for anyone to call for the sack of Professor Mahmood Yakubu while he is still in office, especially in light of the fact that his tenure is set to conclude in 2025.

“We advocate for a period of stability and completion of ongoing reforms, suggesting that discussions around the future leadership and structure of INEC should commence only after Yakubu’s term has expired.”