‘History Will Never Forget This Justice,’ Natasha Hails INEC’s Decision To Reject Recall

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has expressed her gratitude to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for dismissing the alleged fraudulent attempt by certain groups and individuals to recall her from the Senate.

The Senator lauded INEC for its commitment to justice and constitutional integrity, rejecting the pressures from undemocratic forces, both within Kogi State and the Senate.

Earlier on Thursday, Naija News reported that INEC announced that the “petition for the recall of the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirements set out by the Constitution. As a result, no further action will be taken on the matter.”

In response to the decision, Akpoti-Uduaghan issued a statement, saying: “God has put to shame anti-democratic forces plotting my recall from the Senate, including one of the most wanted persons by the EFCC, former governor Yahaya Bello.”

The Senator went on to add: “The voice of the people is the voice of God. Nobody, be it former Governor Yahaya Bello or Senate President Godswill Akpabio and their associates can toy with the mandate freely given by the resolute people of Kogi Central without being put to shame.”

She continued, “All along, I did not exercise any fear because I have a God that can never fail, and I have people on my side. The decision to reject the recall process is a justice against injustice. INEC has proven to be truly independent, and history will never forget this justice.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed her appreciation for the electoral body, stating, “I commend the umpire for shaming the shameless agents of darkness and setting the record straight according to the laws of our land.”

“To God be the glory, we have defeated them again. This development is another record-breaking moment for those who thrive on manipulation, election rigging, and violence, both in Kogi Central and beyond,” she added.

The Senator further sent a message to her adversaries, saying, “Please bear it in mind that your days are numbered in politics because the new era has come when people will no longer reckon with or identify with evil politicians whose trademarks are violence, rigging, and corruption.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan concluded her statement with gratitude, “Again, my appreciation goes to all Nigerians for standing firm with me in this battle, especially my people in Kogi Central. For me, I am out to bring justice to the oppressed, freedom to the captives, and to make my modest contribution to ensure Nigeria is great again. Thank you to the lovers of justice.”