Obasanjo Is A Nationalist Bar None, Tinubu Can’t Tie His Shoelace – Atiku’s Spokesman

Spokesman of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a nationalist.

Atiku’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity said Obasanjo is a highly respected elder statesman locally and internationally.

Ibe stated this in reaction to attacks on the former president by members of President Bola Tinubu’s media team.

Obasanjo at Yale University condemned President Tinubu’s economic policies. He decried the hardship Nigerians are facing as a result of the government’s economic policies.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, in response, said Obasanjo lacked the moral right to speak on corruption and the electoral system.

‘Matters of corruption and electoral integrity are subjects former President Olusegun Obasanjo should always avoid in his public interventions. On the two subjects, the former leader does not have any moral standing to point fingers,” Ajayi said.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, also described the former president as a wound to democracy.

Ibe, however, stressed that Obasanjo’s economic record as the first president of the fourth republic has not been equaled by Tinubu.

“Obasanjo is a nationalist bar none. He is not a bigot and truly loves Nigeria and its people irrespective of where they come from. He is highly respected at home and abroad when compared to these lilliputs.

“There’s no controversy over the schools he attended and the certificates he obtained. He does not have a history of forfeiting money anywhere in the world for drug trafficking.

“His economic policies and the results therefrom is one of the high points since our return to democracy in 1999. These are values worthy of emulation. Truth be told, Tinubu cannot tie the shoelace of the Ebora,” Ibe wrote on his X handle.