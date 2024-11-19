NNPCL Confirms Encounter With Unforeseen Risks And Challenges On Port Harcourt Refinery

The Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC), barely two months after missing its September completion deadline, has provided reasons for the delay in delivering the much-anticipated Port Harcourt Refinery Company (PHRC).

In an interview with Punch on Monday, the NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, attributed the delay to unforeseen risks and challenges associated with the rehabilitation of the brownfield project.

“You may recall that mechanical completion of the PHRC revamp was successfully achieved several months ago, marking a significant milestone in the project. Following this, we began the commissioning of critical equipment and process units,” Soneye said.

He explained that the complexity of brownfield projects often brings unexpected obstacles but assured that the issues encountered have been resolved.

“These issues have since been effectively resolved, and commissioning activities have resumed,” he added.

Soneye also stressed that efforts are ongoing to ensure the project’s completion, stating, “Work is being carried out around the clock to ensure the successful completion of this critical project.”

When asked about a new timeline for the refinery’s completion, Soneye responded, “Shortly,” without specifying a precise date.

The NNPC has refrained from issuing fresh deadlines following repeated failures to meet its previous timelines, which have now occurred seven times.

The moribund Port Harcourt refinery is one of three owned by the Federal Government and managed by the NNPC. Nigerians remain hopeful that the refinery rehabilitation will significantly reduce fuel costs by enabling local refining and reducing dependence on imported refined products.

Meanwhile, the NNPC announced last week that it would continue importing fuel, clarifying that it is not the sole off-taker of petrol from the Dangote Refinery, further dampening hopes of immediate relief from high fuel prices.