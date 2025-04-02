Profile Of New NNPCL Board Chairman, Ahmadu Kida

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) new board chairman, Ahmadu Musa Kida, hails from Borno State, the northeastern region of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, April 2, disbanded the board of the NNPCL, which includes the dismissal of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, and board chairman, Pius Akinyelure.

The presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, communicated these significant changes in a statement released early Wednesday on 𝕏, indicating that they will take effect on April 2, 2025.

As indicated in the announcement on Wednesday, the NNPCL new board chairman, Kida is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he received a degree in civil engineering in 1984.

He also obtained a postgraduate diploma in petroleum engineering from the Institut Francaise du Petrol (IFP) in Paris. He started his career in the oil industry at Elf Petroleum Nigeria and later joined Total Exploration and Production as a trainee engineer in 1985.

Musa became Total Nigeria’s Deputy Managing Director of Deep Water Services in 2015.

“Last year, he became an Independent Non-Executive Director at Pan Ocean-Newcross Group. Apart from his oil industry career, Kida is a former basketballer and the president of the Nigerian Basketball Federation(NBBF) board,” the statement added.