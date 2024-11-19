‘Kwankwaso And I Have Our Differences’ – Senator Kawu Sumaila Opens Up On NNPP Crisis

Senator Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila (Kano South) has declared that his political future lies in the hands of his constituents.

Naija News reports that he stated this amid the ongoing turmoil within the Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

In an interview with Daily Trust on Monday, Sumaila downplayed the significance of his relationship with the party chairman, Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, in determining his 2027 ambitions.

“My people will evaluate my performance over these four years—what I have achieved for them, their share in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and their standing. They won’t be concerned about my rapport with the party chairman,” Sumaila stated.

Currently entangled in a legal battle with Dungurawa, Sumaila denied allegations of anti-party activities but admitted having disagreements with the National Leader of the NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“It’s not that we’ve severed ties, but we do have reservations about certain matters. This is normal in politics. I remain loyal to the NNPP, and my issues with the chairman will be settled in court,” he affirmed.

The crisis intensified after Sumaila urged Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to prioritise the welfare of Kano’s residents over allegiance to Kwankwaso.

Dungurawa subsequently accused Senator Sumaila of fraud and undermining the party’s interests.

Despite these hurdles, Sumaila expressed confidence in his constituents’ ability to assess his performance, stating, “They will distinguish between good and bad.”