Okpebholo Making Illegal And Illegitimate Appointments – PDP Knocks Edo Gov

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Monday Okpebholo of making illegal appointments.

Naija News reports that the PDP made this known in a statement on Tuesday by the Publicity Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Chris Osa Nehikhare.

The party stated that Okpebholo’s appointment of a Chairperson for the State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) is a blatant disregard of established procedures and processes.

The statement read: “We noticed with a deep sense of concern that the Governor-select, Monday Okpebholo, has been making appointments, including that of the Chairperson of the State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), in blatant disregard of established procedures and processes, further exposing his knowledge gap in governance.

“We wish to draw his attention to the fact that for the appointment of the Chairman of SUBEB, there is a laid-down procedure, which involves the proper constitution of the board, comprising members from the three senatorial districts of the State.

“The SUBEB Chair-designate must have attained a certain qualification criteria clearly spelt out in the law that established SUBEB.

“Along with the other board members, the Chair-designate is subject to the confirmation of the Edo State House of Assembly. It is, therefore, illegal and illegitimate to make the appointment and declare that it takes immediate effect.

“We understand that he may have been under enormous pressure from his godfathers scrambling for the spoils of their loot, he should know that rules, processes and procedures guide governance and government.

“We urge him to respect Edo people and ensure he follows the rules of governance in the discharge of his duties.”