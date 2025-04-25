‘PDP Is Sinking Very Fast, Avert This Danger’ – Ugochinyere Tells NWC

The House of Representatives member from Ideato Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) to take urgent steps towards addressing the imminent danger that may soon befall the party.

This comes in the wake of the defection of PDP’s 2023 Vice Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Ugochinyere, while addressing PDP members in Akokwa area of Imo State on Friday, disclosed that two more state governors and 40 lawmakers in PDP may soon defect.

The lawmaker also urged the PDP to ratify the removal of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and replace him with a candidate from the North Central.

Ugochinyere also called for the expulsion of PDP’s embattled National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, stressing that the party is sinking.

He said: “Because of this crisis which we all must stand up to now, I can confirm to you that two more governors from our party want to decamp and 40 lawmakers want to decamp. PDP is sinking and it’s sinking very fast.

“Averting this imminent danger which will happen in a matter of days, the NWC must immediately rise up and summon an emergency meeting of the party with their simple majority which they already have with or without Damagum to expel Anyanwu who is the political traitor from the party and also rectify the removal of Damagum by appointing a North Central person as the substantive National Chairman of our party.

“This is not difficult for the NWC, do this before what is left goes away and also adopt the Ikimi report by completely suspending and removing Anyanwu from the party. Are you people not men? Somebody has vowed to bury the party and you have not done anything, if NWC fails to act, the consequences is that those remaining will go and nothing will remain of the party.”