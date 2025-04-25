Edo University Rusticates 34 Students Over Alleged Exam Malpractice

Ambrose Alli University (AAU) in Ekpoma, Edo State, has announced the rustication of 34 students from its College of Medicine for a duration of two to four semesters due to involvement in examination malpractice.

Naija News reports that the university’s management reported that these students were found guilty by the Mobile Students Disciplinary Committee of the College of Medicine for various forms of examination misconduct during the 2022/2023 academic year.

Additionally, the university revealed that six other students were cleared of the allegations against them, two were advised to maintain good conduct, and one received a warning.

This information was communicated in a news bulletin signed by F.O. Omoigui, Deputy Registrar (Senate) on behalf of the Acting Registrar, and Principal Assistant Registrar (PAR) for Information and Public Relations, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika.

The affected students are currently in their third and fifth years of study.

The decision to rusticate these students was based on a preliminary report from the Mobile Students Disciplinary Committee established to investigate the matter for the 2022/2023 session.

“This is to inform you that the university management, after due consideration of the reports submitted by the Mobile Disciplinary Committee (College of Medicine), has approved the penalties recommended for the offences committed by the following students during the 2022/2023 session.

“The affected students are in the Departments of Haematology, Histopathology, Medical Microbiology, Medicine, Physiology, Chemical Pathology, Medicine and Surgery, and FMLS,” the bulletin.

A total of 21 students have been rusticated for a duration of two semesters, while 13 students have been rusticated for four semesters, starting from the 2022/2023 academic session.

Additionally, it was reported that 20 students in their fifth year were rusticated, with 12 receiving a two-semester rustication and eight facing a four-semester rustication.

The students faced allegations of utilising unauthorised written materials during the HAE 503 examination, which included possessing a portion of the university’s answer booklet that contained relevant answers.

Furthermore, they were charged with using written materials pertinent to the examination and impersonating another student during the 401 examinations, among other offences.