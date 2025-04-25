2027: How El-Rufai, Peter Obi Can End Tinubu’s Govt – Dahiru

Public Affairs analyst, Majeed Dahiru, has said former Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, can end President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 ambition.

Naija News reports that Dahiru alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors are all working for President Tinubu’s second tenure.

Speaking with Channels TV on Friday, Dahiru posited that PDP governors, who were mostly Southerners, would not like to oppose Tinubu’s candidacy in line with solidarity.

He noted that the PDP governors’ opposition to coalition was to ensure Tinubu gets his second term.

“That’s because the PDP governors, their preferred candidate for the next election, is President Bola Tinubu of the APC, because of Southern solidarity.

“The bulk of the governors in the PDP are from the South. One of their own is in power. They can’t work against one of their own. It’s not possible. In 2003, AD didn’t field a presidential candidate because of Obasanjo. That is the nature of Nigerian politics,” he said.

For a coalition to work, Dahiru stated that El-Rufai must be at the center of convincing the Muslim North to adopt a South East candidate, particularly Obi.

He noted that only such a coalition and support would guarantee Tinubu’s exit from government in 2027.

He continued, “El-Rufai has grounds against the President, a legitimate ground because he worked for the President. Hate him or love him, he has something. He has a basis to be angry. And he has been working assiduously to undermine the President, particularly in the Muslim North. He’s like the break box of the Muslim North.

“But let me give him a tip. If he really wants to see the back of the President, let me tell you what he would do. And I think they may be on the path to really achieving that. Let El-Rufai convince the Muslim North.

“If he’s able to do that, I know he can, he has the capacity, to look towards the South for a candidate to support, specifically, the Southeast. In fact, let me put it straight, the day El-Rufai decides and is able to galvanize the opinion moulders in the North to zero down on a Peter Obi, for instance, as the candidate, that will be the end of the Tinubu administration.”