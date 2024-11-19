Full Text: President Tinubu’s Address At G20 Summit

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration is committed to addressing hunger and poverty in the country.

President Tinubu also urged world leaders at the G20 Summit in Brazil to go beyond words in their commitment to addressing the challenges of hunger and poverty worldwide.

Nigeria’s President made the call in a statement during the G20 Summit’s first session on ‘Fight Against Hunger and Poverty’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The full text of President Tinubu read:

“Your Excellency, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil,

“Your Excellencies Heads of State and Government,

“Ladies and Gentlemen.

“It is an honour to address this gathering of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place at this beautiful and historic city of Rio de Janeiro.

“Let me at the outset, express gratitude to the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil for extending an invitation to Nigeria to participate as a guest country in the G20 under Brazil’s Presidency.

“As this session is devoted to the Fight Against Hunger, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government of Brazil for the successful launch of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

“This bold and visionary step underscores Brazil’s leadership in addressing one of the most urgent and persistent challenges facing our world today. The creation of this Alliance marks a significant milestone in our global efforts to eradicate hunger and poverty, and it also sends a powerful message of solidarity to vulnerable populations around the globe.

“By fostering collaboration between governments, international organizations, and civil society, this initiative offers a comprehensive statehouse-digital approach not only to addressing immediate needs but also tackling the structural causes of hunger and poverty.

“Excellencies, Ladies and Gentlemen,

“Brazil’s accordance of priority to the Fight against Hunger and Poverty aligns with Nigeria’s current economic policies. When I took office in 2023, I unveiled an 8-Point Agenda. Priority 3 focused on boosting agriculture to achieve food security, through the development of commodity value chain and the provision of infrastructure support. Priority 6 focuses on education, health and social investment as essential pillars of development.

“Nigeria’s endorsement of the declaration of commitment to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to address hunger and poverty. The endorsement demonstrates our commitment to leveraging international cooperation and resources, to bolster domestic strategies that will deliver inclusive growth and socio-economic development.

“Nigeria’s participation in the Global Alliance resonates strongly with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 1, which focuses on eradicating poverty, and SDG2, which aims to achieve zero hunger. These goals are at the core of Nigeria’s development agenda, and the Alliance offers a platform to accelerate progress towards them.

“By collaborating with international partners, Nigeria aims to leverage best practices, innovative solutions, and financial support to enhance its efforts to combat poverty and hunger. The endorsement reinforces Nigeria’s role as a key player in global efforts to promote sustainable development and improve the quality of life for all its citizens.

“While looking forward to the adoption of the Leader’s Declaration, I would like to reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to continue to work with G20 member and guest countries, international organizations and the civil society, in the fight against hunger and poverty.

“I thank you all for your attention.”