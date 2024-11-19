PHOTOS: Senate Honours Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

The Senate is poised to pay heartfelt tributes to late Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah during a valedictory session.

The casket containing the remains of the former Anambra South Senator is currently lying in state at the foyer of the White House wing of the National Assembly Complex.

Today’s order paper includes a single item titled “Valedictory Session.”

At the plenary’s commencement, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central) will move a motion:

“That the Senate do now pay tributes in honour of late Senator Ubah, Patrick Ifeanyi (Anambra South) (3rd September, 1971 – 26th July, 2024).”

Family members, close associates, and political leaders from Anambra and other South-East states gathered at the Senate chamber to witness the solemn session.

Naija News recalls that Senator Ifeanyi Ubah passed away on July 27, 2024, in London at the age of 52.

In a gesture of cultural reverence, Senate President Godswill Akpabio donned traditional Isi-Enyi attire, complemented by a red cap and dark sunglasses.

Similarly, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele appeared in Isi-Agwu attire, reflecting the occasion’s gravity.

Senator Ubah’s seat in the chamber was decorated with flowers and draped in a cloth featuring the colours of the Nigerian flag.

The session was open to dignitaries and invited guests, allowing many to join in honouring the late senator.

Prominent figures in attendance included Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Anambra State Governor Chris Ngige, and former Senator Uche Ekwunife, who represented Anambra Central.

Also present were the spouses of key Senate officers, including Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the Senate President; Hajiya Jibrin Barau, wife of the Deputy Senate President; and Oluyemisi Bamidele, wife of the Senate Leader.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, led a delegation of House leaders in a solemn walk around the senator’s casket, further highlighting the weight of the moment.

The session was marked by heartfelt tributes celebrating Senator Ubah’s impactful contributions to the legislative body and the nation at large.

The sombre ceremony provided a platform for friends, family, and colleagues to bid a final farewell to the late senator.

See photos below: