Natasha: Akpabio Receives Senate’s Vote Of Confidence

The Nigerian Senate has passed a vote of confidence on Senate President Godswill Akpabio, reaffirming its support for his leadership despite the ongoing controversy within the Red Chamber.

Naija News reports that this decision followed a motion by Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who invoked Orders 40 and 51 to address concerns surrounding the upper legislative body.

Bamidele emphasized the importance of legislative order, transparency, and governance, clarifying misconceptions about recent events in the Senate.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, had been suspended after making allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Akpabio.

In response, she described her suspension as unjust and escalated the matter to the United Nations’ Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) on Tuesday.

However, the Senate formally countered her claims in a response to the IPU on Wednesday, stating that her suspension was unrelated to her allegations but was instead a disciplinary measure for gross misconduct and violation of Senate rules.

During the Senate session, Bamidele acknowledged the heightened public interest in the matter but firmly stated that no sexual harassment allegations had ever been formally presented before the Senate.

He clarified that the disciplinary actions taken against Senator Natasha were strictly for breaches of legislative protocol.

According to him, “I want to make it clear that the matter referred to the Committee on Ethics and Privileges had nothing to do with sexual harassment. The Senate President did not preside over any case related to such allegations. What was addressed was a flagrant disregard for Senate rules, and we followed due process as guided by the Constitution.”

He further defended the Senate’s authority to maintain order and discipline within its chambers, emphasizing that suspension remains a lawful tool to prevent disorder.

The Senator dismissed claims that the Senate overstepped its constitutional powers, reinforcing that internal disciplinary actions are crucial to upholding legislative integrity.

“It was never an issue before us that any member of us was sexually harassed, and we hold on to that point. We need to put the events of the last two weeks behind us and concentrate. There is work before us, and we have done everything possible, ensuring that the electoral reforms and others have legislative expressions,” Bamidele added.

Addressing the international response, Bamidele clarified that the IPU had acted within its own framework and that any statements made by Senator Natasha during the IPU meeting were her personal views, not an official representation of Nigeria’s delegation.

He said, “It was never an issue before us that any senator was sexually harassed. We need to move past the events of the last two weeks and focus on our legislative responsibilities. There is critical work before us, including electoral reforms, economic recovery, and tax reform bills.

“The 7th schedule of the 1999 Constitution is clear, and we all swore by oath that we will make laws for the good of this country. We swore to that oath and ensured everyone abides by that oath.”

Bamidele also addressed Civil Society Organizations, urging them to be objective in their analysis and to focus their efforts on genuine cases of sexual harassment.

“We have heard you, but we need to concentrate on our work. So if we choose to be silent on this matter going forward, know that it is intentional on our part. Please be objective in your analysis and save energy for those genuine victims of sexual harassment.”

In conclusion, the Senate formally reaffirmed its confidence in Akpabio’s leadership, commending the handling of the situation.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, who presided over Thursday’s session, emphasized the need for the legislature to focus on its core responsibilities, including oversight functions following the passage of the budget. He reminded the Senate that the matter was now in court and should be left to the judicial system to resolve.