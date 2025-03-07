Details Of Lawmakers’ Statements Before Suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan Emerge

The Senate on Thursday suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) for six months over an alleged breach of Senate rules, sparking intense debate and resistance from opposition lawmakers.

Naija News reports that following the announcement, Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was denied recognition by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, rose to her feet and shouted:

Despite her objections, the Senate adopted the recommendations of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, affirming that strict adherence to its rules must be enforced.

Ethics Committee Recommends Six-Month Suspension

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti State) had submitted a petition against Akpoti-Uduaghan following her altercation with Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the petition, referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, was investigated within 24 hours, leading to a recommendation for a six-month suspension.

‘This Is About Integrity, Not Gender’ – Bamidele

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele dismissed claims that Akpoti-Uduaghan was being victimized based on gender.

He said, “First, I want to address Nigerian women, particularly as today is International Women’s Day. This is not about gender. While we continue to advocate for greater representation of women in public institutions, it is equally important that those who hold such positions understand, respect, and uphold the rules governing them.

“By doing so, they serve as good ambassadors for Nigerian women. Beyond gender, this is also not about regional or political affiliations. Our colleagues from Kogi State, regardless of party lines, fully support the measures taken.

“This is about maintaining the integrity of the Senate as an institution. We cannot allow deliberate disregard for our rules and regulations to go unchecked.

“Individuals serve as governors for eight years, as ministers, and in various leadership capacities, yet they still return to their constituencies to engage with the people.

“Their legacies are shaped not by grandstanding or social media controversies but by their commitment to governance and public service. History has shown that those who prioritize media popularity over substantive work fade into irrelevance. Let that be a lesson to all.

“I also want to address certain claims made in the media. I have no regrets about calling Senator Natasha that night. As a leader, I have always sought to reconcile differences.”

Clearing the air on his nocturnal phone call, he said, “That evening, I met with the Senate President and urged him to clarify his earlier remarks and issue a public apology. I then called Senator Natasha, placed her on speakerphone, and asked her, ‘What do you gain if the Senate President goes down?’ Our discussion was straightforward.

“Unfortunately, she later misrepresented our conversation in the media, claiming it was a threat.

“Distinguished colleagues, the records of that conversation are available. If someone makes a blatant falsehood about an event I was directly involved in, it becomes difficult for me to believe other claims they make.

“Furthermore, this Senate operates with dignity and order. We are not here for theatrics; we are here to serve. Six months, one year—whatever the duration of a suspension—the fundamental issue is that the rules of the Senate must be respected.

“This institution must remain one of honor and decorum, and we must all conduct ourselves accordingly.”

‘We Must Protect The Senate’s Integrity’ – Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim (Ondo South) emphasized that the Senate’s authority must be upheld.

He said, “This institution is not about an individual. We have rules to regulate our activities.

“If we breach our own rules, the executive will not come here to enforce them, and I must commend the committee for the succinct report to the Senate.”

‘Senate Must Function With Order’ – Senators Back Suspension

Several senators, including Bassey Aniekun Etim and Asuko Epeyong (Cross River South), supported the Ethics Committee’s report, highlighting the chaos witnessed on February 20, 2025.

“Many of us were present when this issue arose. I watched from my seat as voices were raised, some speaking without recognition, in front of an audience that included young schoolchildren observing from the gallery.

“This chamber represents the highest principles of democracy, bringing together 109 men and women from diverse ethnic backgrounds, tribes, and religions.

“Differences of opinion are inevitable, but our rules—the Senate Standing Orders 2023, as amended—exist to guide our debates, ensure structured dialogue, and foster consensus-building.

“Without these rules, as the Chief Whip aptly stated, we risk descending into disorder.

“Every institution requires guidelines to function effectively. We cannot selectively enforce our rules based on convenience. The events of that day revealed either a blatant disregard or a misunderstanding of these principles.

“Our rules assure us that the Senate, as an institution, is greater than the sum of its parts.” Epeyong stated.

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Monguno, in reference to the provision of the Constitution, maintained that it is only in the animal kingdom that there are no rules and regulations, insisting that the Senate will outlive everyone; hence, the institution’s rules must be protected.

Monguno, representing Borno-North Senatorial District, said, “I rise today to reinforce the report of the committee, as well as the submissions made by the immediate past speaker.

“As I alluded to earlier, it is by virtue of Section 60 of the 1999 Constitution that we have the power to regulate ourselves. We established these rules to govern our proceedings, ensuring order and structure. It is only in the animal kingdom that there are no regulations to guide behavior.

“As an institution, we must uphold these rules to prevent chaos and anarchy.

“It is crucial that we recognize the importance of consistency.

“One cannot seek protection under certain provisions of our rules while simultaneously violating others. Such behavior amounts to approbating and reprobating, an inconsistency that is frowned upon by our courts.

“The Senate, as an institution, will outlive all of us. So long as democracy stands, the Senate must remain the embodiment of the people’s will. Therefore, we must jealously guard and protect our rules, not just in principle but in action.

“I urge my colleagues to adhere to democratic principles and to thoroughly study our rules so that their conduct aligns with the expectations set forth. Equity aids the vigilant, not the indolent. On this note, I fully associate myself with the committee’s report and adopt its submissions as mine.”

PDP Senators Plead For Leniency

Amid the heated debate, Minority Leader Abba Moro pleaded for a reduction of the suspension period to three months, arguing that Akpoti-Uduaghan should be given an opportunity to reflect on her actions.

He said, “Nigerians are watching. We must act as statesmen and ensure that nothing brings disrepute to this chamber.”

However, the plea was rejected by the Senate majority.

Akpabio Speaks: ‘She Is the Wife of My Close Friend’

In his closing remarks, Senate President Godswill Akpabio made a surprising revelation, stating that he shares a personal history with Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband.

He said, “The Senator we are talking about is the wife of my very close friend and brother. On the day of her marriage, I slept in their house in 2020. When I was to leave, I missed my flight at Obajana Airstrip and slept again at Dangote Cement.”