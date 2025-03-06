Senator Opeyemi Counsels Natasha On Understanding Senate Rules Amidst Controversy

The Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to read and understand the Senate’s rules.

The lawmaker gave the advice during plenary on Thursday. He lamented that he and other senators had made efforts to prevent the current situation from escalating.

Speaking further, he rubbished rumours that lawmakers were inactive, insisting that senators often work late into the night, sometimes until 2 a.m.

This is coming after Senator Neda Imasuen dismissed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as frivolous, rejecting claims that she was being silenced.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro has appealed for a reduction in the proposed suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from six months to three months.

Naija News reports that this is following the presentation of recommendations by Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions.

Speaking during plenary on Thursday, Moro acknowledged that Akpoti-Uduaghan had violated Senate rules but urged his colleagues to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, Senator Imasuen described Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio as frivolous, dismissing her claims that she was being silenced in the chamber.

Key Recommendations from the Senate Committee:

A six-month suspension from all legislative activities, effective March 6, 2025.

Immediate surrender of all Senate properties in her possession.

A ban from the legislative chamber throughout the suspension period.

This development follows a heated confrontation in the Senate last Thursday when Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Akpabio.