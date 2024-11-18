I’m Very Committed To Ensuring I Don’t Disappoint President Tinubu – Bwala

The newly appointed Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Public Communication, Daniel Bwala, has clarified purported claims of lobbying for his position.

Naija News reports that Bwala, who previously served as a spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said he had no insight into why President Tinubu selected him for the position.

He, however, said Tinubu’s decision could be linked to his prior commitment to the President’s cause during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

Bwala said he is very grateful for the appointment and committed to ensuring he does not disappoint President Tinubu.

He said, “No, I didn’t lobby. The last time I was here, I told you when I met him (President) that I had made up my mind to support his cause.

“Since that January after I appeared on your programme, I have been doggedly pursuing that cause. Maybe he saw that and also saw the commitment in it. But it is something that the President knows I have loved, and still love when I supported him in the primaries.

“Whatever was his consideration is what I don’t know. But I know that the honour that the President bestowed on me is what I am very grateful for. I am also very committed to ensuring I don’t disappoint Mr President and the Nigerian people.”