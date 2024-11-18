DSS Arrest, Detain Former PDP Governorship Candidate, Ladi Adebutu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 Ogun State governorship election, Ladi Adebutu, has been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), according to a statement by the party.

The PDP’s Ogun State Publicity Secretary, Kayode Adebayo, confirmed Adebutu’s detention in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Monday.

Adebayo stated that Adebutu was reportedly invited by the DSS for questioning in connection with disturbances during the local government elections held on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

“This is to inform members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, that our leader has indeed been detained by the DSS on charges yet to be disclosed,” Adebayo said.

He urged party members and supporters to remain calm, adding that Adebutu has expressed confidence in the process.

He said: “Our principal has called for calm and reassured all members, supporters, and well-wishers that this challenge will pass. It is one of the sacrifices for democracy.”

Efforts to secure Adebutu’s release, including a request for bail on personal recognition or with a surety, were unsuccessful as of 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

His legal team has been informed and is expected to take further steps on Tuesday morning, Adebayo added.

The PDP also urged members and the general public to remain peaceful and patient until the matter is resolved.